UB incubator gives new push to startup growth

The University at Buffalo’s new $7 million downtown incubator represents the region’s latest step toward promoting the growth of startups.

The incubator consists of four floors inside the Center of Excellence for Bioinformatics and Life Sciences on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. There are sleek new offices for entrepreneurs, along with laboratory space.

But the flashy new incubator is really about what is supposed to emerge from it: startups that develop and grow, adding jobs and attracting investment, and becoming a more-robust part of the local economy.

If startups flourish as advocates hope, some of them will mature into big employers that set off a chain reaction of growth. One such example is ACV Auctions, the Buffalo-based tech company that won the 43North competition as a startup in 2015 and is now on the verge of selling stock to the public.

When that happens, the region adds hundreds of jobs. Investors reap big profits from their early, high-risk stakes in the company, leaving them with even more capital to invest in other ventures, should they choose to do so.

And seeing companies such as ACV grow into an established company set to launch an initial public offering could encourage others with innovative ideas to try to turn them into businesses.