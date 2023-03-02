University at Buffalo health sciences students host free sports physicals as part of a wellness fair this weekend at the Seneca-Babcock Community Center.
Dental, medical, pharmacy and public health students and faculty will bring off the event, which provides health information and screenings for children and adults.
Students from the School of Public Health and Health Professions’ athletic training program will provide information about AEDs and CPR. Pharmacy students will have information about asthma and other health conditions. Students from the UB Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic will discuss services provided in the program's clinic.
Students from the UB Lighthouse Free Medical Clinic will give free sports physicals for K-12 students, as well. A parent or guardian must accompany the child and bring the school physical form.
The wellness fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the community center, 1168 Seneca St.
“It really is such an inspiration to see so many students from diverse disciplines that are committed to addressing barriers to care and ensuring positive health outcomes for people who are underinsured,” Aanya Wood, a student volunteer at Lighthouse who is in the final year of the Master of Public Health program at UB, said in a news release. “Lighthouse is such a boon to the larger community and is such a great resource for people who are underinsured and/or who haven't engaged with medical care in some time. My goal is to see no one in Western New York forgo medical care due to issues with insurance; we all deserve accessible, culturally competent and patient-centered care.”
For more information, call 716-222-0805.
