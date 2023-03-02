Students from the School of Public Health and Health Professions’ athletic training program will provide information about AEDs and CPR. Pharmacy students will have information about asthma and other health conditions. Students from the UB Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic will discuss services provided in the program's clinic.

“It really is such an inspiration to see so many students from diverse disciplines that are committed to addressing barriers to care and ensuring positive health outcomes for people who are underinsured,” Aanya Wood, a student volunteer at Lighthouse who is in the final year of the Master of Public Health program at UB, said in a news release. “Lighthouse is such a boon to the larger community and is such a great resource for people who are underinsured and/or who haven't engaged with medical care in some time. My goal is to see no one in Western New York forgo medical care due to issues with insurance; we all deserve accessible, culturally competent and patient-centered care.”