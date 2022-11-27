UB grad student union seeks higher pay with ‘$22K in ‘22’ campaign

The University at Buffalo’s 1,100-member Graduate Student Employee Union began a campaign to raise the minimum stipend for grad student workers to $22,000 a year in late 2021 – but a year later they haven’t been able to discuss their concerns with UB’s administration.

The union's "$22K in ‘22” campaign ramped up last month when members leafleted at UB President Satish K. Tripathi’s State of the University address. Their “Graduate Workers’ State of the Union” statement cited increased workloads, “poverty wages” and student fees that amount to “a work tax,” among other complaints.

But their requests to meet with Tripathi or any deans have been denied, said union President Lawrence Mullen.

UB says that’s because any meeting with union leaders regarding pay or benefits would amount to the university negotiating outside of collective bargaining talks between New York State and the union.

“While individual graduate employees are welcome to meet with supervisors if they have concerns about topics such as compensation, job duties or work conditions, university leaders are not authorized to negotiate with GSEU leaders, groups or representatives on these topics,” UB said in a statement. “These negotiations can only occur at the state level with the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations.”

Growing movement

UB is among many universities where graduate students are pushing for higher pay.

During the pandemic, colleges and universities cut many nontenured academic jobs, putting more of a burden on their grad student employees. In the past year, graduate student unions at universities including Columbia, Harvard and Temple have voted to strike for better pay and benefits. On Monday, some 48,000 unionized graduate student workers across 10 University of California campuses walked off the job after their bargaining talks stalled.

UB’s GSEU members are working under a four-year contract that expires in July 2023, but the union began pushing for more equitable pay as their workloads increased during Covid and inflation began taking a toll, union leaders said.

“We’ve seen more and more cases of people who were teaching two class sections, which amounted to 20 hours of work, suddenly being asked to teach three or four sections and still being counted as 20 hours of work,” said Shantam Goyal, a UB doctoral candidate in the English department and former union organizer.

The union points to UB’s 2019 PhD Excellence Initiative as evidence that the university can opt to increase the pay floor for graduate students at any time. UB raised the floor for doctoral candidates to $20,000 at the start of the 2019-20 academic year in an effort to recruit more and better doctorate students.

If UB can do that for doctorate students outside of contract negotiations, the administration should be able to address other grad student workers, GSEU reps say.

Mullen and GSEU Chief Steward Michelle Williams both benefited from the 2019 Ph.D. pay increase, but said they support equity for the master’s students, researchers and fellows working as teaching, graduate and research assistants who earn less.

They said grad students in more heavily funded colleges like the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences are paid as much as $10,000 more than graduate assistants in other departments.

“We are hoping to remove the inequity between someone who makes $12,000 and people in our unit who make $26,000,” Williams said.

Williams, a second-year Ph.D. candidate in UB’s sociology department, receives $20,000 for 20 hours of TA work per week through the academic year. They said it's a struggle to keep from working more than 20 hours while doing all the teaching, grading and test proctoring expected.

Williams receives federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, they said.

"I have, at times, driven Uber to fill in the gaps,” Williams said.

Mullen, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate in the English department, signed a GA contract for $15,000 in 2019 and immediately received the Ph.D. pay increase to $20,000. Mullen has had to take on TA work for UB’s history department to make ends meet.

Goyal, who came to UB from New Delhi, India, said the situation is more difficult for international students whose F-1 visas prohibit them from working more than 20 hours a week.

“I have my TA-ship, which pays me $20,000, but I cannot legally do any work on top of that,” Goyal said. When his landlord raised his rent by $150 a month last year, he had to find a cheaper apartment in a hurry, he said.

UB said its graduate student stipends are in line with or above what other universities provide.

“The university is proud of its ongoing commitment to recruit top graduate students from around the world,” UB said in the statement. “Recent investments in PhD education have placed UB’s annual PhD stipends among the top five of AAU public universities. Students receive competitive stipends plus tuition.”

“Not only are these students provided with a stipend for part-time work (up to 20 hours per week) during the nine-month academic year to help defray the cost of graduate studies, students and any dependents are eligible for the same health insurance coverage as full-time SUNY employees,” the statement said.

Student fees and pay delays

GSEU New York President Andrew Dobbyn, a doctorate candidate at SUNY Stony Brook, said his school’s chapter has also been campaigning for higher wages. Dobbyn said seeking a pay floor of $22,000 “is entirely reasonable for a major university center within SUNY.”

“We are expected to work 20 hours on our research and professional training and 20 hours as TA/GA/Ras,” he said. “It's a full-time position.”

Mullen and Williams said some GSEU employees are being billed for student fees of up to $3,000 while others have their fees waived. Grad student workers have also reported pay delays of several weeks, especially when switching positions to accommodate their departments' needs.

“Switching between TA, GA and RA positions is notoriously a pain, you experience huge delays in your pay,” Mullen said. “It also can involve switching to a different health insurance.”

Matthew Bolton, a former engineering professor at UB now at the University of Virginia, said he is still a UB adjunct working with a UB grad student who has experienced ongoing pay delays. Bolton said he raised the issue while at UB in 2020 and even sent out a survey to grad students to gauge whether it was a problem. He received 43 responses citing delays in pay, he said.

“This is a problem that has existed for years,” Bolton said. “Students are already in a precarious situation since the pandemic, and now inflation is reducing their purchasing power. This needs to be fixed.”

UB did not respond to questions about pay delays or fees in its statement.