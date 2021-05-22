UB finds all Covid-19 variants present in Erie County, though the virus is still backing off

“The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we've taken action to reopen the state's economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people,” he said.

The vaccines are providing protection against all of the “variants of concern” identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and all of those variants have been found in Erie County, according to University at Buffalo researchers.

“The virus is still out there and it is different than what we started with,” Dr. Jennifer A. Surtees said in a written statement. She is co-director of the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence at UB and associate professor of biochemistry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“Over 90% of cases sequenced in April in Western New York were variants of concern,” said Surtees, who leads the sequencing team. She described variants of concern as mutations that are more easily transmitted, which cause more severe disease and are less able to be neutralized by antibody treatments.

The B.1.1.7 variant of concern, originally identified in the United Kingdom, is now dominant in Erie County, accounting for roughly half the cases in April, UB said. The other variants of concern detected here are B.1.351, (South Africa), B.1.427 (California) and P.1 (Brazil).