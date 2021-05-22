UB finds all Covid-19 variants present in Erie County, though the virus is still backing off

Covid-19 cases continue to trend downward, statewide and in Western New York, though this end of the state still sees a higher percentage of positive test results.
In a regular update Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the positivity rate statewide had fallen to just 0.8% on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 4, and the seven-day average slid as well, to 0.95%.
Western New York’s seven-day average, however, was 1.59% on Friday – higher than any other region except the Finger Lakes, with 2.44%. Those positive tests revealed 124 new cases in the five-county region of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus.
Still, Western New York’s average positive test rate fell through the week and has fallen dramatically since its all-time high of 8.8% on Jan. 5.
Of the 1,361 patients in New York hospitals Friday with Covid-19, 139 were in Western New York. Of the 24 New Yorkers who died from the virus Friday, one was in Erie County. No Covid-related deaths were recorded in the western region’s other counties.
With more people being vaccinated, Covid-19’s burden on the Empire State is backing off, from Lake Erie to Long Island. By Friday, more than 8.7 million New Yorkers had been fully vaccinated, with 561,000 of them in Western New York.
More than 10 million people in the state have had at least one dose, Cuomo said Saturday.
“The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we've taken action to reopen the state's economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people,” he said.
The vaccines are providing protection against all of the “variants of concern” identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and all of those variants have been found in Erie County, according to University at Buffalo researchers.
“The virus is still out there and it is different than what we started with,” Dr. Jennifer A. Surtees said in a written statement. She is co-director of the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence at UB and associate professor of biochemistry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“Over 90% of cases sequenced in April in Western New York were variants of concern,” said Surtees, who leads the sequencing team. She described variants of concern as mutations that are more easily transmitted, which cause more severe disease and are less able to be neutralized by antibody treatments.
The B.1.1.7 variant of concern, originally identified in the United Kingdom, is now dominant in Erie County, accounting for roughly half the cases in April, UB said. The other variants of concern detected here are B.1.351, (South Africa), B.1.427 (California) and P.1 (Brazil).
“The great news is that all of the vaccines available in the U.S. – the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – they all protect against all of the variants of concern,” Surtees said.