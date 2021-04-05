UB exploring setting up Covid-19 vaccination site for its students

The University at Buffalo is looking into setting up a Covid-19 vaccination site on campus for its students, UB spokesman John DellaContrada reported in a statement Monday.

“UB’s plans for a student vaccination site are preliminary at this point and are dependent on the availability of vaccines in the coming weeks, but the university continues to work toward this goal for our students,” DellaContrada wrote.

Asked if UB would require all students to be vaccinated in order to attend classes, DellaContrada said that the university would be guided by instructions from the state Department of Health and the State University of New York.

In his statement, DellaContrada said UB will inform students “over the next several days” of plans regarding the vaccination site.

