UB entrepreneurship competition offers $52,000 prize

An entrepreneurship competition at the University at Buffalo will hold its final round in a virtual format on April 9.

The winner of the Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition will come away with a $52,000 prize package.

Judges will trim the field of 12 semifinalists to five finalists by March 29. The finalists will deliver their 10-minute pitches over a video conference call. The winner will receive $25,000 in seed funding and $27,000 worth of business services.

The Panasci competition, hosted by the UB School of Management, has returned to its customary spring time frame after last year's edition was delayed until September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt Glynn

