UB doctor, an expert in wilderness medicine, offers advice on riding out the blizzard

Blizzards dump snow, blow it around with a fury and make life outdoors treacherous.

But some people throw caution to the wind, trying to move around freely during the teeth of such storms.

That would be a mistake this Christmas weekend.

“Staying indoors is obvious, but can’t be emphasized enough,” said Dr. David Holmes, a family doctor and expert in wilderness medicine who directs the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences global health education program.

Holmes, a clinical associate professor of family medicine in the Jacobs School, leads UB medical students on relief trips to remote parts of the world.

Older adults and young children are more sensitive to temperature changes in frigid temperatures, can lose body heat faster than others and are more vulnerable to hypothermia, he said.

No matter your age, a 3- or 4-degree drop from the standard 98.6-degree body temperature can cause kidney and liver damage, a heart attack and death.

Hochul: WNY, Watertown bearing brunt of storm; warns 'your tires cannot handle this' "We are seeing incredibly dangerous, hazardous, life-threatening high winds, blinding snow storms in real time hitting Western New York at this very moment," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

It explains why Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday afternoon: "Please do not go outside to shovel your driveway during this storm. You can develop hypothermia and frostbite, those with cardiac conditions are also at severe risk. It is OK for snow to stay on your driveway for a day or two.”

Holmes understands firsthand the inconvenience the blizzard is causing families in the region. Three of his four children, who live out West, are stuck in airports around the country trying to make it home to Buffalo for Christmas.

He refuses to let his disappointment turn to frustration

"Getting together for the holidays this year will be even more special, but it will be a lot harder to do," he said. "We can celebrate Christmas any day, it doesn't have to be the 25th."

He, too, plans to let the snow sit in the driveway.

Holmes shared other tips to riding out this blizzard in the safest, healthiest ways possible.

Stay warm inside and out

“The National Institute on Aging has good recommendations for older adults, which are also applicable to all age groups,” he said.

• Set the thermostat to 68 degrees or higher, assuming you have power. Lower temperatures indoors can over time create chilly conditions that raise the risk for hypothermia. Those who worry about the cost can call the National Energy Assistance Referral service at 866-674-6327 to see if it can help defray the cost.

• Close off rooms not in use.

• Keep the basement door closed.

• Keep blinds and curtains closed to decrease heat loss through windows. If there are gaps around the windows, use weather stripping or caulk to keep the cold air out.

• Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors to prevent drafts.

• Stay in rooms with southern-facing exposure.

Dress properly

Holmes recommended people dress warmly, even indoors, in layers of loose-fitting, light-weight and warm clothing that can be removed if overheating occurs.

“Wear socks and slippers,” he said. “When going to sleep, wear long underwear and use extra covers.”

He recommended eating enough food, which helps provide energy and heat to the body, and consume water and non-alcoholic drinks to prevent hydration in cold, dry conditions.

“Alcoholic drinks can cause the loss of body heat,” Holmes said.

He advised the following for those who must go outside, adding that should generally be limited to medical, public safety and utility crews.

• Bundle up in layers. Wear a warm hat that covers the ears and warm woolen mittens, which keep hands warmer than gloves.

• “Consider wearing a Covid-19 face mask outside as it reduces loss of warm air from the mouth and nose,” he said, and consider wearing a scarf around the neck and face so that only the eyes are exposed.”

Even when dressed warmly, frostbite can develop within a half hour in a wind chill temperature of minus-19 degrees. It takes as little as 10 minutes when the wind chill falls to minus-45, Holmes said.

It may be worth checking outdoor vents if snow piles high enough to cover, Holmes said, but they should be cleared quickly in such cases.

"We tolerate fevers better than we tolerate getting too cold," he said. "With fevers, you can just take Tylenol or something, but when your body temperature is low, the only thing you can do is get warm."

Health challenges

Holmes encouraged people to check in with family or friends during the storm.

He recommended those concerned that a loved one in their household has fallen ill, or if they are sick themselves, reach out to their primary care provider by phone or patient portal.

Those kinds of connections, or a telehealth visit, are the best options for those seeking comfort from illness during the storm, Holmes said, but he recommended those with symptoms of a serious illness call 911 for an ambulance or ask someone with a four-wheel drive vehicle to provide a ride.

“If someone is on home dialysis and/or oxygen, it’s important to have a back-up generator in case the power goes out,” Holmes said. “It’s also important for people on oxygen to have a back-up oxygen tank that doesn’t require electricity for use. They should register with the power company ahead of time so that they can get priority in restoring service.”

If a power failure lingers beyond two or three days and there is increased shortness of breath, that person should be taken to the nearest emergency room, he said.

Safety crews train and are prepared for working in blizzard conditions so they can better respond to emergencies.

The best way others can help is to stay indoors until conditions improve and travel bans have ended.