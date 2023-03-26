Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget for the coming fiscal year includes annual tuition increases of up to 3% a year for five years for the state’s SUNY schools – and up to 6% for the four large university centers in Buffalo, Stony Brook, Albany and Binghamton.

The so-called differential tuition plan would provide a predictable funding source for the future as the university centers – especially the two flagships, the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University – pursue Hochul’s goal to increase their role as national research hubs.

UB was disappointed to see that neither the state Senate or Assembly included differential tuition in the One House bills they are bringing to the table for the budget negotiation process. Now, UB, the other university centers and SUNY Chancellor John King are urging legislators to incorporate it as a critical element for their future success.

“I think this is a nuance of the governor’s budget proposal that’s gotten less attention, but is highly important for helping our university centers stay competitive with the best research universities in the country,” King said.

UB President Satish Tripathi said the tuition differential would be a “modest” increase for students who do not need financial aid, but a huge boon to UB’s future as a flagship school seeking to be a Top 25 public research university.

State of the University: UB flagship on track to meet $1B research goal UB President Satish K. Tripathi said the university is on track to meet its goals to achieve $1 billion in research funding and become a Top 25 public research university and achieve carbon neutrality ahead of its 2030 target.

“Flagship universities are a lot more expensive to run because we have more top researchers on our faculty. We are building infrastructure needed to increase our research, and that research brings revenue to the local economy and creates an ecosystem for new innovations, new startups and for existing companies to stay in the region,” Tripathi said.

Hochul’s proposed 6% increase for the university centers would amount to $420 per year, or $210 per semester at UB, whose current tuition for state residents is $7,700 per year. It would only apply to the 47% of UB students who do not qualify for financial aid, Tripathi said.

He said that investment would ultimately benefit students with more research, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities and also encourage graduates to pursue careers in New York State.

“Flagships and university centers around the Northeast typically have different tuition caps than other state schools, so this is a recognized practice,” Tripathi said. According to SUNY, about 90 of the nation’s 144 research institutions benefit from differential tuition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“And even after five years of differential tuition increase, if it continues that long, we would still be the lowest flagship institution in the Northeast,” Tripathi said of UB.

Hochul initially proposed the tuition differential in 2022, when she named UB and Stony Brook the two flagships of the SUNY system and pledged to make SUNY the best and most equitable statewide system of higher education in the country.

At the same time, she challenged both flagships to increase the federal research grants they bring in to $1 billion each by 2030. To help make that happen, Hochul has been investing in capital projects and research infrastructure, including $100 million in state aid to help both UB and Stony Brook construct new engineering buildings to meet growing demand for their programs in flourishing STEM fields.

UB also has embarked on a historic hiring initiative to recruit 200 tenure-track faculty in the next two years to advance its research and diversity goals.

New York is pouring money into UB engineering. Will it drive WNY tech? A major expansion at UB's engineering school – a $102 million project – could have a major impact on the Buffalo Niagara economy and UB itself.

“For us to double our research funding and attract top faculty, this (tuition plan) is critical,” Tripathi said.

SUNY Chancellor John King said a 6% increase at the university centers and 3% at other SUNY schools would not affect the 53% of full-time students who attend SUNY tuition-free thanks to the state Tuition Assistance Program, Pell grants and the Excelsior Scholarships.

“This plan is designed in a way that those 53% of students would not see any cost change,” King said. “It’s important to protect our low-income students and their ability to attend college, and the governor’s plan does that.”

King said SUNY’s university centers bring $1.5 billion in research activity to the state each year, “and we have opportunities to attain even more in fields like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, engineering and health care,” all of which are key areas of UB research.

He said he thinks there’s a good chance legislators can be persuaded that differential tuition is a good idea for SUNY.

“Our conversations with legislators have reflected an understandable concern about keeping college affordable,” he said, “but also an openness to thinking about how to fund our university centers as research institutions and see them lead in leveraging federal research money that will fuel economic development.”