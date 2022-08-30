UB announces lineup for 2022-23 Distinguished Speakers Series

A trained physician who left his medical career for Hollywood, a former ambassador to Ukraine, a civil rights attorney and a film and television actress were announced Tuesday as the lineup for the University at Buffalo's 2022-23 Distinguished Speakers Series.

All talks will take place at 7 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, on the UB North Campus.

• The series will kick off Oct. 11 with a talk by actor, producer and writer Ken Jeong, who began his career as a doctor after earning a medical degree from the University of North Carolina. He later established himself as a comedic actor. Jeong, who made his feature film debut playing a doctor in the 2007 feature film "Knocked Up," has appeared in a number of film and TV roles and the NBC show "Community." He also can be seen as a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

• Career diplomat Marie Yovanovitch will share her insights on the crisis in Ukraine, as well as experiences spending 33 years in the U.S. foreign service when she appears Nov. 15. She served as a U.S. ambassador three times, most recently, from 2016 to 2019 to Ukraine. Yovanovitch retired from the Foreign Service in 2020 and is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a non-resident fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

• Sherrilyn Ifill, a civil rights attorney and former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, will speak Feb. 16 as UB’s 47th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Speaker. Ifill has taught civil procedure and constitutional law to thousands of students for more than two decades. She also has published academic articles in leading law journals, and op-eds and commentaries in major newspapers.

• The series will conclude on March 15 with Selma Blair who, in addition to being an actress, is an author and advocate. She has appeared in films such as 1999's “Cruel Intentions,” and is best known for her performance as Vivian Kensington in the 2001 romantic comedy “Legally Blonde." On television, Blair starred as Kim on NBC’s “Kath & Kim” from 2008 to 2009, and has made guest appearances on such shows as "Friends." Blair's journey with multiple sclerosis is also documented in the film “Introducing, Selma Blair.”