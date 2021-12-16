UB alum to take over as acting director of National Institutes of Health

A graduate of the University at Buffalo has been named acting director of the National Institutes of Health.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra named Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak to take the helm of the agency, effective Dec. 20.

Tabak was principal deputy director since 2010 under Francis S. Collins, who is retiring. He will be acting director while the administration searches for a permanent successor to Collins.

The NIH, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., oversees 27 institutes, centers and offices and is the federal government’s principal medical research agency.

Tabak earned a doctoral degree in oral biology from the UB School of Dental Medicine in 1981. He received an advanced certificate in endodontics from the university in 1985. He also received a doctor of dental surgery degree from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree from The City College of New York.

Tabak has been with the NIH since 2000, including as deputy ethics counselor and director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.