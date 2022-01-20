U.S. to require foreigners entering by land to be fully vaccinated

Beginning Saturday, the United States will require all foreign travelers, including essential workers such as truck drivers, who enter the country by land from Canada or Mexico to be fully vaccinated, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

The change is in line with current regulations that the Canadian government has placed on Americans crossing the border.

With a handful of exceptions, foreigners entering the United States via air travel are already required to show proof of vaccination at customs, along with proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Land travelers will still not be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Starting Saturday, DHS "will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and prepared to show related proof of vaccination," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

According to a DHS statement, the rule excludes U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are returning from Canada or Mexico.