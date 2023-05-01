As of May 11, Canadians no longer will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to cross into the United States, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, reported Monday.

Higgins said he has received confirmation from the White House that the requirement, in effect since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020, will be dropped.

Higgins noted that despite President Biden's announcement that the nation's Covid emergency status would end May 11, it did not indicate how that would affect Canadians crossing into the U.S. by land.

Since Biden's announcement, Higgins added, his office has been seeking clarification on border policies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House.

Canada ended its Covid-19 vaccine requirement for visitors on Oct. 1. The U.S. has continued to want Canadians to provide proof of vaccination.

Higgins, who is co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and the bipartisan Northern Border Caucus, has long been an advocate of dropping pandemic restrictions between the two nations.