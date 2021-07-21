U.S. to continue border limits for Canadians through Aug. 21

This time for the first time, though, the U.S. is acting alone in extending the closure of its side of the border. Canada announced on Monday that it will open its border crossings to vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9, prompting a joyous reaction from Buffalo-area residents longing to visit loved ones or property in Canada.

The U.S. decision to keep its side of the border closed is likely to produce an opposite – and harshly negative – reaction from U.S. lawmakers who represent border regions, as well as from Canadians with loved ones or second homes in the U.S.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, have been leading the charge to get both the U.S. and Canada to ease their border restrictions.

“For months now people and businesses along the border have been strung along month after month holding out hope for the border to reopen," Higgins said. "Today’s decision by the Biden administration harms economic recovery and hurts families all across America’s northern border; this is completely unnecessary."