U.S. side of Canadian border to open Nov. 8

But Canadians arriving in the U.S. as of Nov. 8 will simply be asked if they are vaccinated. They will only be asked for proof of vaccination if they are referred to secondary inspection, said congressional sources who have been briefed on the upcoming border reopening.

The Reuters news service first reported the Nov. 8 reopening date early Friday morning, three days after The Buffalo News broke the news that the U.S. side of the border will reopen in early November.

The reopening of the Canadian and Mexican land borders on Nov. 8 is part of a larger move to open the U.S. to vaccinated foreign travelers arriving by air, Reuters reported.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico agreed to close their land borders to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many international air travelers faced similar restrictions.

But the White House said Friday that it would open air travel to vaccinated visitors from 33 countries as of Nov. 8. Those nations include China, India, Brazil and most European nations, Reuters reported.

The news service also said that vaccinated air travelers will face stricter protocols than those crossing the land borders. International air travelers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding any U.S.-bound flight. And unlike those crossing the land border, international air travelers will have to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test.

