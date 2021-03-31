 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. receives $335 million from Sudan for Granville murder, other atrocities
0 comments

U.S. receives $335 million from Sudan for Granville murder, other atrocities

Support this work for $1 a month
461704 (copy)

John Granville, a diplomat with the U.S. Agency for International Development, was shot and killed after leaving a New Year's Eve party at the British Embassy in Khartoum early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2008.

WASHINGTON – The State Department confirmed Wednesday that it has received the $335 million that Sudan had agreed to pay as compensation for past state-sanctioned terrorist activities, including the murder of Buffalo-born diplomat John Granville in 2008.

Sudan agreed to pay that money under a diplomatic agreement last year that removed the African nation from the U.S. list of states that sponsor terrorist acts. Some $2.5 million of the money will go to the family of Granville, a diplomat with the U.S. Agency for International Development, who was shot and killed after leaving a New Year's Eve party at the British Embassy in Khartoum early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2008.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been advocating on behalf of the Granville family for years, said: "This is a sad milestone and insufficient justice, but still some justice for the Granville family.”

Announcing the payment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred. With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
Local News

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

  • Updated

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News