U.S. receives $335 million from Sudan for Granville murder, other atrocities

WASHINGTON – The State Department confirmed Wednesday that it has received the $335 million that Sudan had agreed to pay as compensation for past state-sanctioned terrorist activities, including the murder of Buffalo-born diplomat John Granville in 2008.

Sudan agreed to pay that money under a diplomatic agreement last year that removed the African nation from the U.S. list of states that sponsor terrorist acts. Some $2.5 million of the money will go to the family of Granville, a diplomat with the U.S. Agency for International Development, who was shot and killed after leaving a New Year's Eve party at the British Embassy in Khartoum early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2008.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been advocating on behalf of the Granville family for years, said: "This is a sad milestone and insufficient justice, but still some justice for the Granville family.”

Announcing the payment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We hope this aids them in finding some resolution for the terrible tragedies that occurred. With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.