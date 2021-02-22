U.S. Postal Service worker pleads guilty to dumping mail in wooded area

A U.S. Postal Service worker has pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to delay or destruction of mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted on the charge, 30-year-old Sean Barrett, of Sanborn, in Niagara County, faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who is handling the case, Barrett was a mail carrier assigned to the Lewiston Post Office and responsible for mail deliveries in Lewiston and Youngstown.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Barrett was supposed to deliver 1,314 mail pieces to the Youngstown area. Instead of delivering them, Barrett placed the mail in a wooded area off Pletcher Road in Youngstown.

The mail was recovered later that day by law enforcement officers.

More discarded mailings were discovered Oct. 19, 2020, in a wooded area.

Barrett was interviewed by Postal Service agents Oct. 20, 2020, and admitted to dumping the items instead of delivering them.

