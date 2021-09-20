U.S. extends land border closure through Oct. 21

WASHINGTON – The U.S. will keep its land borders with Canada and Mexico largely closed through at least Oct. 21, a senior Biden administration official announced Monday, prolonging a pandemic-inspired closure that has separated cross-border families for the past 18 months.
On a Zoom meeting, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients announced new rules that will allow vaccinated travelers to fly into the U.S. from overseas starting in November. But near the end of the call, he acknowledged that the closure of the land borders will continue – although he didn't explain why. The closure had been scheduled to expire on Tuesday.
"The administration is announcing a move to a safer and more harmonized global approach to international inbound air travel, and our focus will be, as we talked about, an implementation by early November," Zients said. "We do not have any updates to the land border policies at this point ... and as I said no further updates on that policy at this point."
That move extends a border shutdown that began on March 21, 2020, as officials in both countries tried to stop the spread of Covid-19. The U.S. land borders have been shut to nonessential travel from Canada since that time – even though Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9 of this year.
Support Local Journalism
The shutdown means that while business travelers, international students and those with medical reasons can continue to drive across the border, it will continue to be impossible for Canadians to cross into America to visit loved ones unless they fly. That U.S. policy continues even though Canada relaxed its entry requirements for cross-border family members nearly a year ago.
The extension of the shutdown also means that Canadians will still not be able to drive to metro Buffalo to shop, to attend Buffalo Bills games or for any other early-autumn activities.
The Biden administration has been routinely extending the border shutdown without providing an in-depth explanation as to why, but earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed the continued shutdown on the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant.
"We had hoped that by now, we would have opened up travel through the ports of entry, but regrettably because of the Delta variant, we've been delayed in doing so," Mayorkas said.
Zients' announcement that the Canadian border closure would continue through Oct. 21 didn't exactly impress Edward Alden, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a visiting professor of U.S.-Canada economic relations at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.
"So we open to UK and EU vaccinated travelers (good, finally) but won’t re-open land borders to Canada, which is among the most highly vaccinated countries in the world," Alden said on Twitter. "How does this make a shred of sense?"