U.S. extends land border closure through Oct. 21

WASHINGTON – The U.S. will keep its land borders with Canada and Mexico largely closed through at least Oct. 21, a senior Biden administration official announced Monday, prolonging a pandemic-inspired closure that has separated cross-border families for the past 18 months.

On a Zoom meeting, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients announced new rules that will allow vaccinated travelers to fly into the U.S. from overseas starting in November. But near the end of the call, he acknowledged that the closure of the land borders will continue – although he didn't explain why. The closure had been scheduled to expire on Tuesday.

"The administration is announcing a move to a safer and more harmonized global approach to international inbound air travel, and our focus will be, as we talked about, an implementation by early November," Zients said. "We do not have any updates to the land border policies at this point ... and as I said no further updates on that policy at this point."

That move extends a border shutdown that began on March 21, 2020, as officials in both countries tried to stop the spread of Covid-19. The U.S. land borders have been shut to nonessential travel from Canada since that time – even though Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9 of this year.

