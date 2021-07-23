U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening

While diplomats from the two nations discuss the border closure regularly, "we both are also committed to making decisions based on science and the advice of experts, and those are our experts, our science – our experts in our country, what is happening for us on the ground – and the U.S. is doing the same," Hillman said. "It's making decisions based on their situation on the ground."

Canada could require Covid tests of vaccinated Americans driving through border The short drive to southern Ontario could turn out to be both complicated and expensive.

Canada's Covid-19 infection rate has been falling as it has fully vaccinated the majority of its eligible citizens in recent weeks. Meanwhile, infections are spiking again in the U.S. thanks to the fast-spreading delta variant and the nation's lagging vaccination rate.

Canada and the U.S. have gone in different directions, too, in terms of how much detail they reveal about their changes in border policy. Canadian officials have held frequent public briefings where they have detailed and defended the decisions they've made regarding the border during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has largely limited its comments about the border to dry statements in the Federal Register and occasional tweets that reveal little detail.

Friday's Wilson Center session was no different. The Canadian ambassador spent more than three minutes discussing the border, while the U.S. diplomat spoke on the issue for less than a minute.

The two diplomats spent most of the hour-long session discussing the "Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership" that President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled earlier this year. The roadmap dwells on issues such as climate change, defense and security, as well as recovering from the pandemic.

