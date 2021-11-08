U.S. border reopens to nonessential traffic as push made for Canada to lift testing rule

As the U.S. border reopened to Canadians on Monday, area government leaders today urged Canadian officials to lift a 72-hour Covid-19 testing requirement in addition to proof of vaccination to gain admittance into Canada.
"Our work is not done," Rep. Brian Higgins said of the need to lift the testing requirement. "Canadians can come into the United States, certify they have been fully vaccinated, but upon their return to Canada they have to be tested.
"Those who have done the right thing on behalf of themselves, on behalf of their families and on behalf of their neighbors should be able to move freely between the United States and Canada without having to go through this redundant, unnecessary testing," Higgins said.
Higgins, co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, said he and others in the House discussed lifting the testing requirement last week with Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman and is encouraged by what he's heard.
"I'm optimistic that on or before Nov. 21 there will be some announcement about a breakthrough," Higgins said.
Higgins was among the political, cultural and business leaders who gathered at the Darwin Martin House's Greatbatch Pavilion to mark the return of Canadian travelers to Western New York.
Monday's reopening marked the return of nonessential crossings after 20 months. The U.S., Canada and Mexico agreed to close their land borders to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Higgins called the resumption of binational travel and commerce "a celebration without question," noting the personal ties and economic relations between the two countries.
"We are at a better place than we were over the past 20 months," he said.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the border reopening a major step toward restoring normalcy that's been absent since the start of the pandemic.
"We know that Canadians shop in our stores, go to our football and hockey games, when it's ski season come down and ski at Kissing Bridge and Holiday Valley, and it has been a tremendous loss for our community to not have that cross-border traffic," Poloncarz said.
Mary Roberts, the Martin House's executive director, said the return of Canadians will bring more visitors to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed complex and other cultural attractions.
"I couldn't be happier to know that our site will be once again hosting our many friends from the north," Roberts said. "The Canadian segment represents nearly 15% of our guests each year, and it is a growing market segment for both the Martin House and our region."
