U.S. border reopens to nonessential traffic as push is made for Canada to lift testing rule

As the U.S. border reopened to nonessential traffic Monday, area government leaders urged Canadian officials to lift a 72-hour Covid-19 testing requirement in addition to proof of vaccination to gain admittance into Canada.

"Our work is not done," Rep. Brian Higgins said of the need to lift the testing requirement. "Canadians can come into the United States, certify they have been fully vaccinated, but upon their return to Canada they have to be tested.

"Those who have done the right thing on behalf of themselves, on behalf of their families and on behalf of their neighbors should be able to move freely between the United States and Canada without having to go through this redundant, unnecessary testing," Higgins said.

Higgins, co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, said he and others in the U.S. House of Representatives discussed lifting the testing requirement last week with Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman and came away encouraged.

"I'm optimistic that on or before Nov. 21 there will be some announcement about a breakthrough," Higgins said.

Higgins was among the political, cultural and business leaders who gathered at the Darwin Martin House's Greatbatch Pavilion to mark the return of Canadian travelers to Western New York.