The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Monday that it collected $36.2 million in criminal, civil and forfeiture actions in its past fiscal year.

As a result, the office dispersed more than $7 million to crime victims, while $964,621 went to state and local law enforcement agencies who worked with the office on criminal cases.

Civil cases yielded the biggest portion, more than $28 million, from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

Rochester real estate developer Robert Morgan, who built an apartment empire, agreed to forfeit $16.3 million that prosecutors claimed was a result of his alleged fraud on eight properties.

The district recovered about $3.3 million in a criminal forfeiture settlement and $102,952 in restitution from Christopher Parris, a former Rochester resident convicted for his role in Ponzi and Covid-19 fraud schemes.

"In addition to combating crime, we seek to deprive criminals of those proceeds generated through their illegal activity, and to collect on behalf of the victims of crime," said U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross. "Our goal is to make all victims of crime whole.”