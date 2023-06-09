The two days that U.S. attorneys from across the country spent in Buffalo this week included a visit to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue where 10 people were killed and three others wounded in a May 2022 racist attack.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, who heads the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, is a member of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Advisory Committee and serves as chair of its Law Enforcement Coordination, Victim Assistance and Community Relations Subcommittee.

Ross hosted the subcommittee meeting in Buffalo, which included presentations and discussions on several issues.

The subcommittee members participated in presentations from members of law enforcement and those who work with victims and witnesses regarding the May 14 tragedy. They also heard from Tops President John Persons.

Members went to the Merriweather Library and spoke with community leaders who work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on community outreach efforts. They spoke with representatives of the business community about fraud and cybercrime, as well as federal law enforcement officials who work on international border issues.

“I was honored to host the LEVC meeting in Buffalo, which allowed my U.S. Attorney colleagues to spend time in this wonderful community and learn from our experiences. Over these two days, my colleagues from across the country were able to witness firsthand how our district works with law enforcement, the community and crime victims,” Ross said. “In addition, these U.S. Attorneys witnessed the resiliency of our Buffalo community in the aftermath of the May 14th shooting and experienced the progress that the community has made.”

Members of the attorney general's advisory committee deal with matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting U.S. Attorney offices.