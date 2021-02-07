U.S.-Canadian border shutdown is keeping couples apart – and breaking hearts

Did it ever. Around the 15th of every month since, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood before TV cameras in Ottawa and announced, in a grave tone, that the two nations had agreed the shutdown would last another month.

By doing so, the two nations no doubt limited the spread of a virus that has killed more than 456,000 Americans and 25,000 Canadians.

Yet the border shutdown also wreaked havoc in the lives of thousands.

Like Switzer and Polak, Natasha Marsh of Cheektowaga hoped to be settled with her boyfriend Kingsley, who lives north of Toronto, by now. Instead they haven't seen each other since March.

"It's horrible," said Marsh, 42. "We had plans to start a life together. Now we have date nights on FaceTime and we watch television shows together and we try to keep in contact with each other's families and let each other know what's going on in each other's lives and we try to keep it as real as possible. But of course it's not the same."

Similarly, a 54-year-old gay man from Buffalo, who asked that his real name not be used for this story, hasn't seen his partner in Southern Ontario since last March, either.