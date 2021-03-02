Tylec announces run for North Tonawanda mayor

Alderman Austin J. Tylec said Tuesday he's running for mayor of North Tonawanda, "because it's the only way we're going to see the progressive change we need."

Tylec, 28, the endorsed Democratic candidate, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday in the Platter's Chocolate plant. He is running against Republican Robert E. Pecoraro, the Common Council president. Incumbent Mayor Arthur G. Pappas is not running for reelection.

Tylec, the son of former Niagara County Legislature Chairman John S. Tylec, was elected alderman at large in 2017 as the only non-Republican in city office.

"A lot of my positive ideas have fallen on deaf ears," Tylec said. In view of what he called "a scathing audit" of city finances by the state Comptroller's Office, he suggested a fiscal stability committee, changing the city's auditing firm and "greater fiscal oversight that looks to long-term solutions."

Tylec also vowed to "open up government and allow the residents to have a voice."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.