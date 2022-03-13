Two years after Covid hit, crowds are back and Buffalo is ready to party

A couple of months ago, as Omicron swept through the region, he was nervous about whether a third St. Patrick's Day celebration would fall victim to Covid-19.

"I've been silently holding my breath saying, 'Please, please, please,' " said Broffman.

With Covid numbers continuing to decrease, Broffman said, his biggest worry now is the weather.

"We are rain or shine. There is no makeup day," he said. "But we're crossing our fingers that we get one of those beautiful March days. We'd love a good '60 and sunny.' "

To be sure, cases of Covid have dropped dramatically.

But, cautioned Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, "we're not done with Covid and Covid is still around."

He recalled the bump in the infection rate and hospitalizations that started in mid-March last year.

"That was the kickoff for the Alpha variant," he said. The rise in cases coincided with St. Paddy's Day, Easter and spring break.