Two years after Covid hit, crowds are back and Buffalo is ready to party

Friday afternoon, Corky Johnson, the vice president of the Polish Cadets Hall on Grant Street in Buffalo, was busy making his handmade macaroni salad for that evening's Lenten fish fry.
He's expecting to serve 80 to 90 dinners, some takeout but many in the dining hall.
For the last two Lenten seasons, as Covid-19 regulations shut down so much of society, the Cadets Hall had to serve their fish fry dinners as takeout only. He and his wife carried to-go boxes of crunchy haddock, macaroni salad, mashed potatoes and homemade tartar sauce to customers as they waited in their cars.
It's time to admit that we take our Friday fish fry for granted. Each Lenten season we seek out this feast of oversized fish with fries, salads, tarter sauce and that all-important slice of bread and expect them to magically be there even during a pandemic.
This year, with new cases and hospitalizations from the virus in a steep decline and just about all Covid restrictions lifted, it's been delightful to have people inside the hall again, Johnson said.
"You get to talk to people. See people. It's good," Johnson said.
Two years after the start of the pandemic, the Friday fish fry gatherings are back, as are parades, packed arenas and sports bars, open churches, welcoming dining rooms and planes bound for spring break getaways.
In other words, Buffalo is ready to party like it's 2019, which is the last time March came and went without dread in the air.
On March 14, 2020, the first cases of Covid-19 were identified in Western New York.
Twelve members of two families who recently traveled back from Italy are quarantined in their homes as they are being tested for possible coronavirus
Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that evening that three people in Erie County had tested positive. On the same day, the state recorded its first two deaths from Covid. A frantic effort at contact tracing passengers on a Greyhound bus that had stopped in Buffalo was underway after a Rochester man who had traveled to Italy and taken the bus from New York City came down with the virus. A sense of panic was taking hold as grocery stores ran out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and chicken.
Then the shutdowns began. Schools. Restaurants. Bars. Gyms. Offices. Parties turned virtual. Parades were canceled.
Local, state and federal health officials are bracing for an outbreak of the coronavirus. There are still no confirmed cases in New York State and very limited evidence the disease is spreading anywhere in the United States. But the rate of new, confirmed infections globally is making the likelihood of disease containment within the United States increasingly remote, according
The term "social distancing" became the mantra of public health officials. Mask requirements followed.
Two years later, after multiple waves of the spread of the virus, more than 301,200 Western New Yorkers have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 3,800 Western New Yorkers have died.
After the Omicron variant fueled record-high numbers of new cases, sickening more than 3,000 people a day at times during its peak in Erie County, numbers here and across the state have dropped dramatically and continue a downward trajectory.
Now, as we mark the second anniversary of Covid, masks are mostly optional. Vaccine mandates are being dropped. Schools are open. Offices are coaxing their workers to return.
And the crowds are back.
Both of Buffalo's traditional St. Patrick's Day parades are back this year after having to cancel in 2020 and 2021 – the Valley Community Association's Old Neighborhood Parade on March 19 and the United Irish-American Association's parade up Delaware Avenue on March 20.
Scores of parades, bar parties, live Irish music and cultural events are on tap for St. Patrick's Day Week.
"We're expecting a lot of people," said Jake Broffman, the parade coordinator for the Valley Community Association. "We're planning accordingly. Everybody is trying to get back out and stretch their legs ... We all need to cut loose."
Having to cancel two parades in a row was not only disappointing, Broffman said, it was tough financially for the association which relies on the funds raised through the parade to fund their community services like daytime programming for seniors and after-school programs for kids.
In September, the association staged a mini parade – a "halfway to St. Patrick's Day" parade. But Saturday's parade will be back to about its normal size with 95 to 100 marching units and thousands of paradegoers expected, Broffman said.
A couple of months ago, as Omicron swept through the region, he was nervous about whether a third St. Patrick's Day celebration would fall victim to Covid-19.
"I've been silently holding my breath saying, 'Please, please, please,' " said Broffman.
With Covid numbers continuing to decrease, Broffman said, his biggest worry now is the weather.
"We are rain or shine. There is no makeup day," he said. "But we're crossing our fingers that we get one of those beautiful March days. We'd love a good '60 and sunny.' "
To be sure, cases of Covid have dropped dramatically.
But, cautioned Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, "we're not done with Covid and Covid is still around."
He recalled the bump in the infection rate and hospitalizations that started in mid-March last year.
"That was the kickoff for the Alpha variant," he said. The rise in cases coincided with St. Paddy's Day, Easter and spring break.
But, he said, "we were in a different spot." Vaccines were just being rolled out and far fewer people had been infected.
Since then, vaccine rates have come up. Close to 90% of all New York State residents have had at least one shot, with about three-quarters of Erie County residents having had at least one shot.
The Delta and Omicron variants sickened thousands of people, adding to the number of people who have antibodies.
"The immunity wall is so much better now," Russo said.
So is it safe to be in a crowd now?
Russo said there's still the possibility of getting sick and there's no way to predict whether another, more serious variant could hit. And it's likely there will be another round of infection sometime after the summer as people go back inside.
But in general, he said, the risk of getting sick is low for those who are vaccinated or have had Covid – or both.
People who aren't vaccinated, older or immunocompromised still face risks, he cautioned.
One reason for optimism, he said, was that in the weeks since Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate on indoor spaces, there hasn't been an uptick in new cases.
There could still be a new wave of infections, or the rate of decline may slow or plateau.