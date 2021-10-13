 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two-year-old breach in Buffalo Harbor breakwater has been fixed
0 comments

Two-year-old breach in Buffalo Harbor breakwater has been fixed

Support this work for $1 a month

A 300-foot breach in a breakwall on Buffalo’s waterfront, which opened up during a severe storm in October 2019, has been fixed, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

Ryba Marine Construction Co. of Michigan completed the repairs in less than two months, the Army Corps reported in a news release.

The $7.8 million project closed the gap on the north end of the Buffalo North Breakwater with a rubber mound armor stone overlay, the Corps said. Additional breakwater repairs – 400 more feet on the north end and 425 feet on the south end – are expected to be completed next year.

Two more breakwater repair projects on the south head and the middle section have been approved in the 2022 federal budget, with contracts to be awarded next summer.

The Buffalo North Breakwater was built in 1901 to protect the access to the Black Rock Canal, the Corps noted. It shelters boats passing between Buffalo’s Harbor and Lake Erie.

“Damage to the wall was extensive and repairs were critically needed,” Rep. Brian Higgins said. “We are grateful to the Army Corps Buffalo District for their leadership on this project.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Potter fans mark 20 years with wand workshop

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News