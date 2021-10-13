Two-year-old breach in Buffalo Harbor breakwater has been fixed

A 300-foot breach in a breakwall on Buffalo’s waterfront, which opened up during a severe storm in October 2019, has been fixed, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced.

Ryba Marine Construction Co. of Michigan completed the repairs in less than two months, the Army Corps reported in a news release.

The $7.8 million project closed the gap on the north end of the Buffalo North Breakwater with a rubber mound armor stone overlay, the Corps said. Additional breakwater repairs – 400 more feet on the north end and 425 feet on the south end – are expected to be completed next year.

Two more breakwater repair projects on the south head and the middle section have been approved in the 2022 federal budget, with contracts to be awarded next summer.

The Buffalo North Breakwater was built in 1901 to protect the access to the Black Rock Canal, the Corps noted. It shelters boats passing between Buffalo’s Harbor and Lake Erie.

“Damage to the wall was extensive and repairs were critically needed,” Rep. Brian Higgins said. “We are grateful to the Army Corps Buffalo District for their leadership on this project.”

