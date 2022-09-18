 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two winning tickets in Friday's midday Take 5 drawing sold in Chautauqua County

Two of the three top prize tickets sold for the Friday midday Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County, New York Lottery officials reported.

The tickets, worth $6,524 each, were purchased at Fredonia Food Mart, 33 Temple St., Fredonia, and Tops Market, 3955 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk. A third winner was sold in Syracuse.

The winning tickets, which matched five numbers from a field between 1 and 39, were 1, 18, 20, 22 and 30. Sixty-six players matched four numbers to win $444.50. Take 5 drawings take place at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. daily.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

