 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two walk away from glider aircraft crash in Chautauqua County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two people got into trouble Saturday afternoon while piloting a glider aircraft in Chautauqua County, sheriffs deputies said.

The pair had taken off from Dart Airport in Hartfield, but lost altitude and had to make an emergency landing. They attempted to land in an empty field across from Chautauqua Lake Central School in Mayville, but crash landed into some small trees and shrubs. The craft broke apart on impact.

Witnesses on the scene helped the men get out of the glider before first responders arrived.

Police and fire personnel responded around 1:30 p.m. and found pilot Galo A. Grijalva, 56, of Lakewood, and passenger Douglas R. Sillart, 60, of Derby, with minor injuries. The men declined medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

People are also reading…

Unlike a plane, a glider has no engine and uses the support of air currents to glide in flight.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News