Two walk away from glider aircraft crash in Chautauqua County

Two people got into trouble Saturday afternoon while piloting a glider aircraft in Chautauqua County, sheriffs deputies said.

The pair had taken off from Dart Airport in Hartfield, but lost altitude and had to make an emergency landing. They attempted to land in an empty field across from Chautauqua Lake Central School in Mayville, but crash landed into some small trees and shrubs. The craft broke apart on impact.

Witnesses on the scene helped the men get out of the glider before first responders arrived.

Police and fire personnel responded around 1:30 p.m. and found pilot Galo A. Grijalva, 56, of Lakewood, and passenger Douglas R. Sillart, 60, of Derby, with minor injuries. The men declined medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Unlike a plane, a glider has no engine and uses the support of air currents to glide in flight.