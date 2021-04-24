Two vaccine clinics offered for veterans in WNY

The VA Western New York Health System is working with FeedMore WNY to provide vaccines and a free bag of groceries at a vaccination clinic scheduled for two upcoming Saturdays, May 1 and 22.

The hours of both clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pfizer shot, which requires two doses, is scheduled to be offered.

The clinics will be held at the VA's Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program's facility in the Packard Building, 325 Main St. The events will be staffed by staff and volunteers with FeedMore WNY and Resurrection Life.

The clinics are open to all veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

To schedule an appointment, call 716-862-7868.

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.