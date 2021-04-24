 Skip to main content
Two vaccine clinics offered for veterans in WNY
Two vaccine clinics offered for veterans in WNY

VA vaccination clinic

Kevin Green, of Buffalo, an Army veteran, talks to Bernedette Hall, RN, who gave him his Covid vaccination shot.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

The VA Western New York Health System is working with FeedMore WNY to provide vaccines and a free bag of groceries at a vaccination clinic scheduled for two upcoming Saturdays, May 1 and 22.

The hours of both clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pfizer shot, which requires two doses, is scheduled to be offered.

The clinics will be held at the VA's Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program's facility in the Packard Building, 325 Main St. The events will be staffed by staff and volunteers with FeedMore WNY and Resurrection Life.

The clinics are open to all veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

To schedule an appointment, call 716-862-7868.

Maki Becker

Maki Becker

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

