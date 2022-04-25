 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two stabbed at downtown Fredonia bar

Two people were stabbed early Sunday in what Fredonia police described as "a violent altercation" on the dance floor of a village bar.

Police say they responded to numerous 911 calls coming from Sunny's tavern, 43 Water St., around the 2 a.m. closing time for the nightclub, which had touted drink specials on its Instagram page for a "Saturday at the Hot Spot" promotion.

Responding officers found a large crowd exiting the bar and gathering on nearby Canadaway Street, with bystanders shouting that two people had been stabbed.

Two victims were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital. One, who had minimal injuries, refused treatment there. The second was treated and released.

Dunkirk police, SUNY Fredonia police and State Police assisted at the scene. Fredonia police did not release further details about the incident, which remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Fredonia police at 716-679-1531.

