Two sources for free income tax prep in Niagara County
Two sources for free income tax prep in Niagara County

Two organizations are offering free income tax preparation this year for residents of Niagara County.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service will start its seventh year of tax services in the county Tuesday, when its phones will be open at 712-2060 to make appointments for tax document drop-offs.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency has set up drop-off sites in Niagara Falls and Lockport and will offer all services remotely.

Meanwhile, Niagara University accounting students will offer free tax help for Niagara Falls' low- to moderate-income families, the disabled and elderly and those with limited English proficiency.

Taxpayers with an income under $57,000 are eligible, as long as they're not planning to itemize deductions. Appointments are required by calling 286-7328.

On-campus sessions will be held on various dates through April 1. A session at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building on Ninth Street will be held March 27.

Niagara’s program is coordinated by Dr. Ian Burt, a certified public accountant and accounting faculty member at the university.

