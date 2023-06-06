Two entrance ramps to the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) in Buffalo will be closed Saturday morning while panels are installed in overhead signs, the State Department of Transportation announced.

Closed from 6:30 to 10 a.m. will be the ramps from Niagara Street and the northbound Niagara Thruway (I-190). The entrance ramp to the Scajaquada from the southbound I-190 will remain open to traffic.

The DOT reminds motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones, and repeat violations could lead to suspension of a driver's license.