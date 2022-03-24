Two Safire nursing homes fined $56,000 for violations

Two Buffalo nursing homes that have the same downstate investors were recently fined a total of $56,000 by the state Health Department.
Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns, located in Buffalo, was fined $46,000 for failing to test some workers for Covid-19 in May 2021, failing to ensure workers washed their hands and wore required protective gear while working with Covid-19 patients in January 2021, and failing to have an infection prevention specialist on staff in January 2021, at a time when 52% of the 89 residents there had tested positive for Covid-19.
The one-star rated nursing home was also cited for not having enough nursing staff on duty to adequately care for residents, with residents telling state inspectors they were not given insulin and other medications on time.
Understaffing in nursing homes remains a problem in many nursing homes despite a state law passed in 2021 that required the facilities to meet minimum staffing ratios for the first time. The implementation of that law has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and mandatory vaccination requirements that have impacted staffing levels.
Safire of Southtowns was also cited for a resident who fell out of bed and fractured her arm and for failing to quickly report another resident's abuse allegations.
Meanwhile, Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, a one-star rated facility in the Town of Tonawanda, was fined $10,000 by the state for failing to thoroughly investigate and report incidents of possible physical abuse of two residents.
In one of the possible abuse cases, a combative resident in December 2020 suffered bleeding from a lacerated lip, a missing tooth, a bruised chin and a fractured nose and jaw after a certified nursing assistant tried to change the incontinent resident by himself, instead of having another worker help him, as required. The nursing assistant said the resident tried to punch him and hit himself or herself in the face instead.
The two nursing homes were purchased in 2014 by limited liability corporations that had common partners. Judy Landa and Richard Platschek were the majority owners of the LLCs, according to State Department of Health records.
The two nursing homes' administrators and a spokesman for the owners did not respond to a request for comment.
Landa, a Long Island resident, has sued Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz for defamation for critical comments he made in August 2018 about two other Buffalo nursing homes that she had an ownership interest in at the time.
Understaffing
Understaffing is also a frequent complaint at many nursing homes in New York.
Residents at Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns told inspectors in May 2021 that they often did not get their insulin and pain medications when they were supposed to receive them.
A licensed practical nurse at the facility told inspectors she was passing medications to 37 residents and "it is not possible to provide the medications as scheduled and sometimes treatments are not completed and left for the next shift because there is not enough nurses and time to get everything done." Residents' glucose levels were affected because they do not always get their insulin before breakfast, as scheduled, nurses told inspectors. Other nurses said they were too understaffed to give showers to all of the residents scheduled to get them.
The facility's administrator told inspectors that it is acceptable to have one nurse to administer medications to 30 to 40 residents. "The Administrator stated he believes there is sufficient staffing, some days are more challenging than others, but it's much better than the past," according to the inspection report.
Safire of Southtowns was fined $7,000 in 2019 by the state for understaffing and other violations, and it had been cited for understaffing on five other occasions in the two years before that.
Last year, the State Legislature passed a bill requiring for the first time that nursing homes and hospitals in New York meet minimum staffing ratios. It was signed into law by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the state’s more than 600 nursing homes were to be required to provide 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident per day. Out of the 3.5 hours, no less than 2.2 hours of care must be given by a CNA or nurse aide, and no less than 1.1 hours of care supplied by a licensed nurse.
Another state law also adopted in May required nursing homes to spend a minimum of 70% of revenues on direct resident care with 40% of it going to “resident-facing staffing,” starting in 2022.
But the Covid-19 pandemic and mandatory vaccination requirements for health care workers in New York put extra stress on staffing in nursing homes, as some workers quit or were dismissed for refusing the vaccinations.
Gov. Kathy Hochul-issued executive orders this year postponed through March 31 the enforcement of the safe staffing law's requirements. She cited staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities that are expected to continue.
“Nursing homes are strongly encouraged to begin coming into compliance with these new requirements, but in light of the current health care worker staffing crisis, (the executive order) suspended these requirements to prevent disruptions in care or reductions in services at facilities that cannot comply due to the ongoing emergency," said Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesman for the State Health Department.
On Monday, Attorney General Letitia James and George Gresham, president of 1199SEIU, the union that represents many nursing home workers, held a news conference to call on the state to require nursing homes to implement appropriate staff-to-resident ratios and invest sufficiently in employee wages and facility operations, as was required by the 2021 law.
“As the pandemic devastated our communities, it became painfully clear that our health care industry was ill-equipped to deal with such a crisis," James said. "Chronic understaffing, lack of infection control protocols, and poor training contributed to the tragic deaths of nursing home residents and workers alike."
Past fines
Safire of Southtowns and Safire of Northtowns have both been repeatedly fined for violations in recent years.
Safire of Southtowns was fined $85,925 by the federal government after inspectors discovered in May 2016 that a licensed practical nurse failed to disinfect a shared blood glucose meter when testing up to 20 residents, including two who had known communicable bloodborne diseases.
Including the latest fines, the state has fined Safire of Northtowns $68,500 since 2016 and Safire of Southtowns $59,000 in that time period.