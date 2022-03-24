Two Safire nursing homes fined $56,000 for violations

Two Buffalo nursing homes that have the same downstate investors were recently fined a total of $56,000 by the state Health Department.

Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns, located in Buffalo, was fined $46,000 for failing to test some workers for Covid-19 in May 2021, failing to ensure workers washed their hands and wore required protective gear while working with Covid-19 patients in January 2021, and failing to have an infection prevention specialist on staff in January 2021, at a time when 52% of the 89 residents there had tested positive for Covid-19.

The one-star rated nursing home was also cited for not having enough nursing staff on duty to adequately care for residents, with residents telling state inspectors they were not given insulin and other medications on time.

Understaffing in nursing homes remains a problem in many nursing homes despite a state law passed in 2021 that required the facilities to meet minimum staffing ratios for the first time. The implementation of that law has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and mandatory vaccination requirements that have impacted staffing levels.

Safire of Southtowns was also cited for a resident who fell out of bed and fractured her arm and for failing to quickly report another resident's abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, a one-star rated facility in the Town of Tonawanda, was fined $10,000 by the state for failing to thoroughly investigate and report incidents of possible physical abuse of two residents.