Two rescued from aboard sinking pleasure boat in upper Niagara River
Two people aboard a sinking pleasure boat were rescued Thursday in the upper Niagara River in the City of Tonawanda, according to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Agents assigned to the Marine Unit were patrolling the area when they received a radio distress call from the U.S. Coast Guard stating that there were two people aboard a vessel that was taking on water, in the vicinity of Smith Boys Marina.

Border agents observed a man and a woman aboard the disabled vessel and noticed that its anchor was down but not holding because of the strong currents.

After maneuvering alongside the disabled vessel, agents saw that it was in disrepair and unable to be towed. They decided that it was too dangerous to leave the boaters aboard the vessel and transferred them to the safety of the Border Patrol vessel.

Agents then informed the Coast Guard that the disabled boat was still adrift.

