A pair of pythons are going to have a ball in their next homes.

The SPCA Serving Erie County has found new digs for the two ball pythons taken to the agency after employees at a Delta Sonic Car Wash in Amherst found them earlier this month.

They were among five pythons – three living and two dead – found at and near the Delta Sonic at Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson Road during a one-month stretch in late July and August, officials said.

Two were taken to the SPCA and one was taken in by the person who found the snake.

The mystery of how they ended up at the car wash remains unanswered so far and no one claimed the snakes from the SPCA.

One of the pythons, which has patches of white skin known as piebald coloring, will remain with the SPCA. It is the organization's "newest employee" – a teaching assistant in its Humane Education Department, spokeswoman Gina Lattuca told The Buffalo News in an email Tuesday morning.

This python was discovered about 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 14, curled up next to a hose in an outdoor area of the car wash and gas station complex.

The second python was placed for adoption, Lattuca said. This snake, a clown pastel ball python, was found at about 9:10 a.m. Aug. 18 in an outdoor PVC pipe at the car wash.

Lattuca said the agency went through the messages it received from people interested in adopting one of the pythons after the cases were publicized and selected suitable owners.

The clown pastel ball python went home with new owners Monday evening, she said.

"He is now living in Niagara County with the new name ... get this ... SONIC!" Lattuca wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.