Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics coming to Buffalo

Two pop-up clinics will distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Buffalo to those with appointments.
They are among the 16 pop-up clinics Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.
Native American Community Services, 1005 Grant St., will offer the shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., will have the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Cuomo said host sites and partner providers will conduct outreach in their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify those who are eligible and to schedule appointments.
