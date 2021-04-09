 Skip to main content
Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics coming to Buffalo
Covid-19 vaccine (copy)

A nurse carries a container full of syringes with the Covid-19 vaccine that are about to be administered to patients during a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic operated by Dr. Raul Vazquez and the Urban Family Practice at the Belle Center, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

 Derek Gee

Two pop-up clinics will distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Buffalo to those with appointments.

They are among the 16 pop-up clinics Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

Native American Community Services, 1005 Grant St., will offer the shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.  

Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., will have the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Cuomo said host sites and partner providers will conduct outreach in their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify those who are eligible and to schedule appointments. 

