Two plead guilty to lying about a Buffalo murder

With jury selection set to begin in their federal trial, two Buffalo men pleaded guilty on Tuesday to lying about a murder.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Dartwon Brooks, 29, and Jaemer Smith, 20, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Brooks pleaded guilty to criminal contempt and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Smith pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal proceeding, obstruction of justice, and making false declarations before a grand jury, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeremiah E. Lenihan and Misha A. Coulson, who are handling the case, said the two men provided false information to law enforcement about the murder of Rene-Cameren Tucker, 27, who was shot Dec. 19, 2019, in Buffalo. The false information specifically involved who was responsible for Tucker’s murder, according to the prosecutors.

Sentencing for Brooks and Smith is scheduled for April 18.

The pleas are the culmination of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department and the FBI.