Two phases, vax requirements planned for reopening of U.S. side of Canadian border

"We understand how valuable across-border travel – travel from Canada and Mexico – is to the economic activity in border communities and to our broader economy," that official said. "And we also know how meaningful the ability to travel is to maintaining the personal ties between people living on either side of the northern and southern U.S. borders, who are often effectively members of one community, and we are pleased to be able to move forward with these strict protocols to ensure cross-border travel can occur in a safe and sustainable manner."

Both sides of the U.S.-Canada border closed to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And every month ever since, the closure was extended – often in a tweet or Federal Register notice that offered little explanation for the continued shutdown.

And despite the long delay in reopening the U.S. side of the border, both Schumer and Higgins were ecstatic about the move.

“Kudos to President Biden for doing the right thing and increasing cross-border travel between Canada and the U.S.,” Schumer said. “The high vaccination rates on each side of the border have opened the door of safe cross-border travel and will now safely increase the rebirth of the economic energy of Upstate New York.”

