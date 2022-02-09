 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people shot at McKinley High School
breaking

Two people shot at McKinley High School

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Two people were shot outside McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue this afternoon, Buffalo police said.

A police source said that according to a preliminary investigation, the victims were a student and a security guard.

A police spokesman said it was a male student.

The student, who was shot multiple times, was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, the police source said.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge told media outside the school that the security guard was shot in the leg, a wound not believed to be life-threatening.

DeGeorge also said there are still students inside the building and they were not being allowed to leave. A group of parents had assembled outside, whose children were inside. They told reporters police were not giving them any information about the situation.

The scene outside was that of a heavy police presence. Squad cars, ambulances and uniformed officers ringed the Elmwood Avenue campus and the Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter circled overhead. Agents from the FBI armed with assault rifles were also spotted at the scene. 

The shooting took place at about 3:45 p.m., as two groups of people got into a fight, police said.

The incident happened outside the building, but still on school grounds, DeGeorge said. 

McKinley shooting

Police on scene of shooting at McKinley High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. 

Police asked people to stay away from Elmwood Avenue between the Route 198 and Amherst Street.

SUNY Buffalo State police sent out an alert via Twitter to the campus telling people about "an armed person near campus" who was last seen at the high school on Elmwood, headed toward the 198.

"Immediately shelter in place," the campus police tweeted.

GEE05478.JPG

Shooting at McKinley High School (Derek Gee/ Buffalo News)
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

