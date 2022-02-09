Two people shot at McKinley High School

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Two people were shot outside McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue this afternoon, Buffalo police said.

A police source said that according to a preliminary investigation, the victims were a student and a security guard.

A police spokesman said it was a male student.

The student, who was shot multiple times, was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, the police source said.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge told media outside the school that the security guard was shot in the leg, a wound not believed to be life-threatening.

DeGeorge also said there are still students inside the building and they were not being allowed to leave. A group of parents had assembled outside, whose children were inside. They told reporters police were not giving them any information about the situation.