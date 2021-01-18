Two Niagara Falls schools close because of Covid-19

Two Niagara Falls elementary schools will be closed this week because of Covid-19 among staff members, and so will one grade level at a third elementary school.

Hyde Park and Harry F. Abate elementary schools were shut down after three staffers at each school tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said Monday.

As a result of contact-tracing, 17 teachers at Hyde Park and 20 teachers at Abate were ordered into quarantine, Laurrie added.

At Maple Avenue Elementary School, the sixth grade will be shut down this week. One teacher tested positive for the virus, and that torpedoed the sixth grade's team-teaching format, Laurrie said.

No students tested positive at any of the three schools, the superintendent said.

All three schools are targeted for a return to normal operations next Monday.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.