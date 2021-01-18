 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Niagara Falls schools close because of Covid-19
0 comments

Two Niagara Falls schools close because of Covid-19

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara-Falls-Universal-Pre-K-Trish-Hennegan-Henry-F-Abate-Elementary-School-Mulville

Pre-K teacher Trish Hennegan works with student Ziah Cessna during class at the Harry F. Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 By Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Two Niagara Falls elementary schools will be closed this week because of Covid-19 among staff members, and so will one grade level at a third elementary school.

Hyde Park and Harry F. Abate elementary schools were shut down after three staffers at each school tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said Monday.

As a result of contact-tracing, 17 teachers at Hyde Park and 20 teachers at Abate were ordered into quarantine, Laurrie added.

At Maple Avenue Elementary School, the sixth grade will be shut down this week. One teacher tested positive for the virus, and that torpedoed the sixth grade's team-teaching format, Laurrie said.

No students tested positive at any of the three schools, the superintendent said.

All three schools are targeted for a return to normal operations next Monday.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County cancels Covid-19 vaccination clinics because of dose shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News