Two new Covid-19 pop-up vaccination sites open in Niagara County

Two new pop-up sites aimed at increasing vaccination rates among school-aged children have opened up in Niagara County, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

A site at Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls, opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and a new site will open from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, 3181 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.

In September, Hochul announced that a total of 120 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites would take place over a 12-week period across the state. To date, 146 such sites have been set up.

Regal Cinema and Tops Markets gift cards are being dispensed as incentives to receive the vaccine.

Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available under emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15. It is fully approved for those age 16 and older. The other Covid-19 vaccines are not yet authorized or approved for this age group.

