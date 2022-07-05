Two neighbors sue Grand Island bar and grill over 'pounding noise' and 'raucous' patrons

Two Grand Island residents have had enough of putting up with a bar overlooking the Niagara River near their homes, where they say the patrons are boisterous, raucous and loud and frequently use foul language and display lewd behavior.

David Thomas and Glenn Wallace have sued Turner's Port of Call, seeking compensatory and punitive damages plus a court order to curb the behaviors and activities at the establishment that "torments and disturbs" them, according to their recent State Supreme Court lawsuit.

"The pounding music and other excessive noise emanating from the bar often continues unabated during the day and into the evening, night, and early morning hours," even to 4 a.m., according to their lawsuit.

It keeps them from sleeping, working, studying, reading, relaxing and quietly enjoying their properties, the two said in the lawsuit.

Thomas lives at 1004 East River Road, across the road from the bar and grill, and Wallace runs the bed and breakfast Niagara River Inn at his nearby residential property at 917 North Colony Road.

The lawsuit also named Turner's Port of Call owners Donald Turner Sr. of Fort Myers, Fla.; Donald Turner Jr. of Grand Island; and Grand Isles Properties LLC.

Attorney Christopher Cardillo, who represents the Turners and the bar, said the allegations from Thomas and Wallace are false and show they are “hell-bent on leveling baseless allegations against a neighborhood institution and the owners of it.”

Some patrons at Turner's Port of Call, located at 997 East River Road, use illegal drugs and others blow their car horns and toss away cans, bottles and other trash that end up on their properties, according to the lawsuit. Thomas and Wallace also said bright lights and neon signs, exhaust from patrons' cars and boats, and the open burning of trash near the river is "severely diminishing the value of their residences."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In August 2010, the Town of Grand Island granted a zoning variance to Turner Sr., and Thomas and Wallace were unsuccessful in annulling the decision.

Attorney Steven Cohen, who represents the two, said the town's Zoning Board of Appeals “picks and chooses which laws it enforces based on politics and friendships.”

“Turner's is a popular place, and its owners have a lot of friends in the town," Cohen said. "Our clients live in the shadow of Turner's. Safety issues that Erie County has identified as serious are routinely ignored by the town's enforcement personnel.”

Court documents from the two neighbors' 2015 lawsuit against the establishment indicate the Turner family has owned the bar since the 1960s.

“Turner’s Port of Call has been a neighborhood staple for decades, prior to either Mr. Thomas or Mr. Wallace moving into their residence, enjoyed by friends and boaters alike,” Cardillo said. “Now, unhappy with the neighborhood into which they chose to move, they have brought multiple, baseless complaints alleging a neighborhood nuisance.”

Other residents have taken notice of Turner’s Port of Call.

Antonella DiGuilio, a resident in the area for seven years, agrees with Thomas and Wallace that the bar and its patrons can be loud. DiGuilio, however, sees Turner’s Port of Call as more of a bother rather than a nuisance in the quiet neighborhood.

“It’s really just kind of out of context. It would make more sense if it was down by the yacht club,” DiGuilio said, referring to the Buffalo Launch Club at 503 East River Road. “People could eat at the restaurant and the bar.”

Another resident, Ray Milstrey, said he did not notice Turner’s Port of Call was bar when he first moved into the area two years ago. Since then, he has heard some music from the bar on weekends, but that hasn't concerned him.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.