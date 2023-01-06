Two more deaths related to blizzard confirmed, bringing total for Buffalo Niagara to 44

The death toll from the blizzard has grown again.

Two more deaths were confirmed by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Friday, bringing the total to 44. All but one of those deaths took place in Erie County. One was in Niagara County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One of the deaths was a woman "found in a tent in Buffalo," Poloncarz tweeted Friday afternoon.

Also, a 3-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool where her family went after losing power, he said.

"The young girl is related to the incident I had referenced in a blizzard press conference and noted while the initial reports had her passing, she was alive," Poloncarz tweeted. "We are all so sad she passed and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and all who lost a loved one."

Read about the lives of blizzard victims who have been publicly identified: What we know about the people who died in Buffalo Niagara's blizzard