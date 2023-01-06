 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two more deaths related to blizzard confirmed, bringing total for Buffalo Niagara to 44

  Updated
Buffalo Blizzard Cleanup

Stranded car and service vehicles are displayed in an Elmwood Village neighborhood in Buffalo on Dec. 26 after a blizzard shut down the region for two days.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
The death toll from the blizzard has grown again.

Two more deaths were confirmed by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Friday, bringing the total to 44. All but one of those deaths took place in Erie County. One was in Niagara County.

One of the deaths was a woman "found in a tent in Buffalo," Poloncarz tweeted Friday afternoon.

Also, a 3-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool where her family went after losing power, he said.

"The young girl is related to the incident I had referenced in a blizzard press conference and noted while the initial reports had her passing, she was alive," Poloncarz tweeted. "We are all so sad she passed and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and all who lost a loved one."

Read about the lives of blizzard victims who have been publicly identified: What we know about the people who died in Buffalo Niagara's blizzard

