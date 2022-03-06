 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men shot to death, another wounded, in McDonald's parking lot
Three men were apparently ambushed and gunned down in a McDonald's parking lot, leaving two of the victims dead and the third hospitalized Saturday night.

According to Buffalo police and ambulance responders, three Buffalo men, all in their 20s, were in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue when they were shot shortly after 11:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Ambulance crews attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on another victim, 27, who was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim, 28, was also taken to ECMC, where he is listed in fair condition, according to police spokesman Michael DeGeorge. 

Detectives described the triple shooting as a targeted incident, DeGeorge said. It was unclear Sunday morning whether the men were walking to and from the restaurant, which stays open until midnight, or whether they were in a car or drive-thru lane, which stays open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The two deaths bring the total homicide count in Buffalo so far this year to 11. No information was provided about the names of the victims or any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

