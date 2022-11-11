Two men planned what would happen after their deaths. Why did they end up in unmarked graves?

Thomas Dudziak knew he would die alone. His wife and son were already dead, and he had been estranged from his two daughters for decades.

So the Clarence resident planned for his own demise.

He prepaid for his burial plot and headstone at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery, next to his wife and son. He left handwritten notes with the funeral home and followed up with calls and visits. He wrote his own obituary and the song list to be played during his visitation hours. He noted the military uniform he wished to be dressed in and personal effects he wanted buried with him.

"Have you heard recently about my military marker?" the Army veteran wrote in one of many notes to the funeral home. "I have drawn a picture to give you my idea."

He even gave his funeral home director power of attorney over his affairs.

That person, Mary Celine Aaron of Shepard Brothers Funeral Home, opened The Buffalo News over Labor Day weekend and saw notice of Dudziak's death and a request to call the Erie County Social Services' Burial Unit.

After a string of frustrating calls, she learned two things: Dudziak, 90, was buried in an unmarked grave as an "unclaimed" person by Erie County three days before the death notice ran, and no one with the county administration was eager to have him dug back up and reburied according to his wishes.

"Every time I could finally get someone on the phone, they gave you the runaround: 'Well, he's already buried,' " Aaron recalled. "I said, 'I am being treated for cancer for the third time, and I'm not letting this go if it's the last thing I do.' "

Dudziak's situation might sound unusual. But the county made a similar mistake six months earlier with Buffalo resident William Sherman. Sherman, 75, was found dead in his Grant Street apartment after neighbors noticed he had stopped walking his dog and requested a welfare check on him.

Sherman also was buried in an unmarked grave after Erie County released his body as "unclaimed," even though he, too, had a prepaid burial plot and headstone in Mount Olivet Cemetery next to his wife. Though the couple had no children, he had stayed in touch with in-laws, who called Social Services the day his death notice ran in the newspaper.

Just as in Dudziak's case, the call to claim Sherman's body came too late.

Kristin Long, Sherman's niece, said Social Services kept trying to contact her uncle's wife at the couple's home.

"They kept saying to my father on the phone, 'Well, if she would have returned our calls, this wouldn’t be a problem.' And my dad goes, 'Well, if she does return the call, have her call me, her brother. I haven’t talked to her since she died 17 years ago.' "

Jim Saxer, her father and Sherman's brother-in-law, was livid. A Google search would have turned up that Sherman's wife was dead, along with a list of her survivors.

"It was all wrong," he said.

County officials said both cases have led to sweeping changes into how unclaimed body investigations are handled.

Mistakes and slow fixes

It took two months and a lot of back and forth with Social Services, the County Attorney's Office, the public administrator for Sherman's estate, the family and elected officials to sort out the Sherman case. Social Services Commissioner Marie Cannon ultimately ordered Sherman's body be exhumed at county expense.

"Even as our Department continues to provide burial support to many hundreds of low-income families every year without incident, I recognize that even one incident is too many for a grieving family," she said in a June letter to County Legislator Christopher Greene.

The Dudziak case surfaced two months later.

No one with Social Services would speak directly with The Buffalo News, but county spokesman Peter Anderson provided written responses to questions. He noted that in the recent history of the Burial Unit, Social Services had to exhume only one body over the past 10 years. But this year, there have been two such cases over six months.

Anderson's response acknowledged that investigations in these cases were "lax."

"The mistakes made during the course of conducting any investigation should be caught through supervisory review of routine work," he said.

The Burial Unit

The Department of Social Services has a unit that deals with death. It typically handles more than 600 cases a year, with up to a third of them involving unclaimed person investigations.

The unit investigates cases in which a body is not immediately claimed.

It is in the county's interest to have someone claim a dead person because it costs more to pay for the burial. The county contracts with Castiglia Funeral Home to accept and bury unclaimed bodies in Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg.

The search for people willing to claim a body can involve checking with hospitals, reviewing Social Services records, reaching out to landlords and police, as well as using databases.

The county used to hold unclaimed persons for up to a month, but cut the time to two weeks when Covid-19 struck and morgues got overwhelmed.

Anderson said the shortened window does not excuse failures in the Sherman and Dudziak cases.

Series of failures

Had the county done a thorough investigation into Dudziak's death, an investigator would have learned from either his doctors or his landlord that Aaron had served as his power of attorney.

Before his Aug. 19 death, Aaron had been in touch with Social Services about Dudziak because she was concerned about his ability to care for himself. The case was closed because his health care provider did not believe the services were necessary.

The county also knew Dudziak had a life insurance policy, she said, but not who the beneficiaries were. The policy would have listed Shepard Brothers Funeral Home as a collateral assignee responsible for using the insurance to cover his funeral and burial arrangements.

Instead, the county relied on an outdated electronic health record listing one of Dudziak's daughters as an emergency contact, Aaron said. When the daughter refused to claim his body, the county considered Dudziak abandoned. Aaron asked if the second daughter had been contacted. She said she was told the county didn't know there was another one.

Anderson, the Erie County spokesman, said investigators reached a family member who claimed to be Dudziak's only living relative, and the investigator took her word for it. That error was compounded when Dudziak's burial was approved before his death notice was published.

The failure to run a death notice before burial was supposed to have been corrected after the Sherman case.

Sherman, a Vietnam veteran, had stayed in periodic touch with his wife's family and was an active member of his church, regularly helping out with maintenance since he was an electrician and worked for years at a hardware store. He would have wanted a full Mass of Christian Burial and to be laid to rest in his military uniform.

He was robbed of that, said Long, Sherman's niece.

Long and her father took comfort in the fact that the county subsequently changed the wording and timing of its death notices. In practice, however, they continued to run after burials had occurred.

Anderson said the blame for that falls on poor oversight by supervisors.

"Under no circumstances should publication occur after burial in a properly conducted investigation," he said.

The fight for recovery

Neither of these cases would have come to light had Dudziak's and Sherman's advocates not reached out to elected officials or news reporters after they said county administrators repeatedly delayed efforts to have the men's remains exhumed and reburied with their families.

Sherman wanted to be buried next to his wife, Barbara. When she died in 2005, Sherman began staying away from extended family gatherings during the holidays.

He had his own cemetery plot at Mount Olivet Cemetery in the Town of Tonawanda, alongside his parents, brother and sisters. But he gave his assigned plot to his wife after she died and bought the one next to it for himself.

Dudziak, meanwhile, wanted to be buried next to his wife and son at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery.

Aaron said Dudziak trusted her with his last wishes, and she wasn't giving up on them.

"This gentleman wasn’t my family, but I knew him," she said, recounting his periodic visits to the funeral home every year. "I can’t tell you the agony and sleepless nights of getting him where he needed to be. I can’t imagine being a blood relative."

In frustration, Aaron reached out to the director of Dietrich Funeral Home, who had worked with the Saxer family to rebury Sherman.

Saxer knew State Sen. Edward Rath III, who's staff referred him to County Legislator Greene for follow-up. Saxer's daughter, Long, also reached out to WKBW for help.

Sherman's body was exhumed on April 26, and the family convened a graveside service for him two days later at Mount Olivet.

When Aaron learned that, she called Greene's Office, too. Greene's aide, Melissa Health, made another round of inquiries to help Dudziak's case gain traction.

Dudziak, who had initially been buried Sept. 1, was exhumed and reburied on Sept. 28 at Clarence Fillmore. In lieu of the military honor guard Dudziak requested, Aaron arranged for volunteers with Patriot Guard Riders to watch over the process and escort Dudziak to his final place of rest.

The death notice he wrote ran on Oct. 9. A Memorial Mass was held Oct. 24.

Slow action, not inaction

Anderson attributed the county's slow response in the Sherman and Dudziak cases to unusual circumstances and to communication delays.

"New supervisory practices are focused on improving communication both internal to the unit and with all interested parties," he said.

He also said the procedure for exhuming bodies is so unusual – three out of nearly 8,000 cases over the last decade – that each case required legal review to figure out the county's authority in exhuming a body, even though money was available to do it.

The cost to the county was less than $1,000, Anderson said.

Sweeping changes

Though Marie Cannon, the social services commissioner, had pledged reforms to the Burial Unit after the Sherman case, Dudziak's death showed problems remained.

A performance review subsequently led to the demotion and transfer of a senior special investigator in charge of the Burial Unit, Anderson said. The unit is also getting more oversight from higher level supervisors.

More safeguards have been put in place to ensure burials aren't approved before death notices are published, he said. That includes weekly team reviews regarding the status of all cases.

"In addition, investigators are in conversation with each other to share best practices and improve due diligence in their searches," he stated.

Anderson also said the county will work with the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association so that area funeral homes are informed of unclaimed person investigations.

Advocates for Sherman and Dudziak say change shouldn't require so much effort on the part of grieving survivors. Less persistent and less resourceful families would have given up.

"They shouldn't have to have their feet held to the fire to do the right thing," Aaron said of the county.