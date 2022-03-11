Two men killed in crash in Allegany County

Two men were killed in a collision early Friday at an intersection in Allegany County, State Police reported.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at County Route 36 and Dow Road in Centerville. Troopers say a Chevrolet pickup truck heading southeast on Dow Road drove through a stop sign and crossed into the path of a Kenworth commercial vehicle traveling northeast on Route 36.

The Kenworth smashed into the pickup, fatally injuring the driver, Michael D. Frazier, 71, of Fillmore in Allegany County, and his passenger, Leonard R. Frazier, 76, of Bliss in Wyoming County.

A State Police statement does not indicate how the men were related. Neither of the victims was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, troopers reported.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

