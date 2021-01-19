 Skip to main content
Two men injured in Olean house fire
Two men were in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center after a house fire Monday afternoon in Olean, according to the city fire department.

The blaze at 1610 N. Union St. was reported at 1:35 p.m., the Olean Fire Department said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming from the home's second-floor windows and residents were evacuating.

The victims, both 49, suffered facial and airway burns. They were initially taken to Olean General Hospital and then transferred to ECMC. Fire officials did not release their names.

Firefighters rescued a dog and three cats from the home.

The fire department estimated damage to the home at $70,000.

