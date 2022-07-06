Two local affordable housing projects awarded combined $9 million in state funds

A planned residential development in Buffalo and one in Kenmore are among 16 developments that have been awarded a combined $104 million in state funds intended to create or preserve a total of 864 affordable homes across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Hochul said $5 million has been designated for Mount Olive Senior Manor, a 65-unit affordable senior residence next to the prominent East Side Baptist church. Meanwhile, $4 million will go for the conversion of the long vacant, historic St. Paul's Catholic School in Kenmore into Victoria Place, a 37-unit senior apartment building.

"Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today's awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all," Hochul said in a statement .

"With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we're not just building homes with these awards; we're creating vibrant, more enduring communities," she added.

The community development arm of Mount Olive Baptist Church teamed with the region's largest nonprofit social services agency to construct a new three-story facility for lower-income seniors on Sheridan Avenue, just south of the church at 701 E. Delavan Ave.

The $24 million project by the church and People Inc. will feature a U-shaped building – actually two rectangular buildings with a connector at one end – with 61 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units designed by Silvestri Architects PC.

The project will include 20 supportive homes reserved for homeless seniors that will be funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

The conversion of the century-old St. Paul's Catholic School on Victoria Boulevard in Kenmore into Victoria Place represents the first affordable senior housing within the village and Town of Tonawanda in more than a decade. The developer is Kanaka Partners LLC.

The school building has remained vacant for more than 10 years and Kanaka will use state and federal historic tax credits to help finance the project.

Initial plans call for a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments in a range of sizes for seniors 55 and older. The gymnasium and stage inside the building, which must remain historically intact, will be available for commercial space and as a meeting space.