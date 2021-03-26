Two lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

The circle of life begins again at the Buffalo Zoo – two healthy lion cubs were born March 7, zoo officials announced Friday.
“We are thrilled to welcome these cubs to the Buffalo Zoo family,” said Lisa Smith, general curator at the zoo. “It’s never a guarantee that newborn animals will survive, but Lusaka is an experienced mom, and she has been doing everything right. Both cubs look healthy and are growing fast.”
Support Local Journalism
The cubs' father, Tiberius, also celebrates his birthday March 7, according to the zoo.
The baby lions won't be on public display just yet. But the zoo advised to keep checking on social media for updates on the cubs' progress, genders, names and public debut.
The zoo will be open daily starting Monday. For tickets, go to buffalozoo.org.
Maki Becker