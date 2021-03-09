Two killed in two-vehicle collision in Wyoming County

Two people in a Volkswagen were killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in front of the Wyoming County Highway Department in the 4300 block of Route 19 in Gainesville, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The occupant of a 2010 Ford Taurus was driving south on Route 19 when the 2001 Volkswagen failed to yield and pulled out of the Highway Department lot, making a left turn onto Route 19, resulting in a T-bone collision, deputies said.

The Wyoming County Vaccination Clinic was in operation at the Highway Department. Emergency medical technicians from the clinic responded to render aid.

The occupants of the Volkswagen, who had attended the vaccination clinic, were both declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Taurus was transported by ambulance to the Wyoming County Community Health System for minor injuries.

The identities of the victims were withheld by the Sheriff's Office, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation was continuing, but charges are not likely, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The State Police assisted at the scene.

